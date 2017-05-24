Big Truck Day draws a crowd

Saturday was the 19th annual Big Truck Day at Hinesburg Community School. Hosted by Hinesburg Nursery School, the event drew crowds of kids to the fields behind the school, where they found an array of vehicles just waiting to be climbed on and explored. Kids, many with faces painted, tugged parents from tractor to truck, donned fire helmets, and created sidewalk chalk art. Scrambling up into drivers’ seats and cabs often required a boost, and occasionally someone at the wheel would discover how to blow the horn. On site were a cement truck from S.D. Ireland, a school bus, a P&P septic truck, the ambulance from St. Michael’s rescue, tow trucks from Rick’s Towing and Giroux Body Shop, and a Driven Transport car hauler. Hinesburg fire trucks and a police car stood at the ready, lights flashing, while under the food tent, burgers and hot dogs sizzled on the grill. The event drew an estimated crowd of over 1000 people over the course of the day.