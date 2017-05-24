Hinesburg Memorial Day Community Prayer Service

Submitted by Peggy Cioffi

All are invited to attend a Memorial Day Community Ecumenical Prayer Service sponsored by the churches of Hinesburg on Monday, May 29 at 9am. We will be meeting at the Veterans’ Monuments on the village green on Route 116 next to Good Times Café. The pastors of the community churches will lead us in prayer. This is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to gather as a community to show our gratitude to our servicemen and servicewomen living and dead and to ask God’s blessing upon them and our nation. Memorial bouquets will be placed in front of each of the monuments. There will also be a keynote address from a community member.

We also wish to honor those in our community who risk their lives in service to the community. Members of our Community Police, Volunteer Fire Department, and First Response Unit will be recognized for their faithful service to Hinesburg.

Why not get into the true spirit of the Memorial Day weekend and join with friends and neighbors to honor all those who have contributed to our safety and welfare? We’re hoping for a good turnout from a grateful community.