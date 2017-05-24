Police charge driver in March U.S. Route 7 accident

On Friday, March 31, an accident on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte led to two people entrapped in vehicles and four sent to the hospital. In a statement released this Saturday, Vermont State Police noted that in relation to this accident, driver Edward Woodruff, 70, of Westport, N.Y., was “cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division.” Vermont State Trooper James Fox, Williston Barracks, issued the citation “for a Fourth Offense DUI” following investigation, according to the statement. Woodruff also received a civil traffic ticket for violation of Driving on Roadways Laned for Travel (Title 23, VSA 1038), and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on July 25.