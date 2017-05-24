Police charge driver in March U.S. Route 7 accident

By on No Comment

On Friday, March 31, an accident on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte led to two people entrapped in vehicles and four sent to the hospital. In a statement released this Saturday, Vermont State Police noted that in relation to this accident, driver Edward Woodruff, 70, of Westport, N.Y., was “cited to appear in Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division.” Vermont State Trooper James Fox, Williston Barracks, issued the citation “for a Fourth Offense DUI” following investigation, according to the statement. Woodruff also received a civil traffic ticket for violation of Driving on Roadways Laned for Travel (Title 23, VSA  1038), and is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on July 25.

Police charge driver in March U.S. Route 7 accident added by on
View all posts by Lauren Milideo →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.