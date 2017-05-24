Shelburne Farmers Market opens Saturday

As the Shelburne Farmers Market prepares to begin its 12th season on the Parade Ground in the heart of Shelburne, there is a lot to celebrate. It has grown through the years and it continues to add new products, new vendors, and new services, but its original goal remains true: to benefit the economy of Shelburne by creating a convenient place for shoppers to buy locally grown and manufactured products from the people who grow and make them.

When the Shelburne Business and Professional Association launched the Farmers Market in the summer of 2006, it was a daring new venture and there was no guarantee that it would succeed.

It quickly established itself as one of the best and most popular markets in the state. The market boasts an easily accessible location and a carefully balanced mix of agricultural products, prepared food, and crafts vendors.

Over the years, it has become a popular place to spend a Saturday morning sampling and buying quality products, meeting neighbors, and strengthening the economic fabric of the town.

A testament to the success of the market is the fact that when the Shelburne Farmers Market begins on Saturday, May 27, there will be many vendors who have been at the market since it began. They are Barnhouse Creations, It’s Arthur’s Fault, Mediterranean Mix (formerly called Euro Restaurant), Shelburne Farms, Lalumiere Farmstand-Greenhouse, Laughing Silver Jewelry, Sonia’s Salsa, and Shelburne Orchard.

Things continue to grow and change under the leadership of Market Manager Tod Whitaker. This year, new vendors include Full Belly Farm, Sempiira, Stone Beach Farm, and Living Waters.

Add to that the exciting news that Shelburne Farmers Market is now part of the 3Squares program, which helps Vermonters stretch their food budgets to put three square meals a day on their tables.

At the Shelburne Farmers Market, families who qualify for 3Squares are able to use their Electronic Buying Transaction debit card to receive tokens to spend at the market for fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, cereals and grains, dairy products, non-alcoholic beverages, and prepared food. An additional benefit for shoppers with an EBT card is that when they use their card to purchase produce, they will receive CropCash, coupons to match up to $10 of their purchases.

Another new convenience this year at the Shelburne Farmers Market will be that shoppers will be able to use credit or debit cards at the 3Squares tent to purchase tokens to spend with market vendors, simplifying transactions with vendors who are not set up to accept credit or debit cards.

The Shelburne Farmers Market will be open from 9am to 1pm from May 27 through Oct. 14. For more information, visit: www.sbpavt.org.