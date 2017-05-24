Water main breaks in Hinesburg

Water service was interrupted in Hinesburg on Tuesday for much of the day. Service was lost in the morning, and the Town announced on Facebook that a broken valve and “major water system leak” at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road and Commerce Street were to blame. The outage continued until service was restored on Tuesday evening. Service restoration was accompanied by brown water running out of faucets; the Town reassured residents, both on Facebook and at the Water Works Department phone number, that this discoloration was harmless.