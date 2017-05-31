Charlotte’s Sevi Burget-Foster wins Freedom and Unity Youth Film contest

Vermont Commons School student Sevi Burget-Foster of Charlotte has had a run other documentary producers would die for. After spending an Encounter Week last fall traveling Vermont learning about film- and documentary-making with wind power as the subject matter, Sevi and her short film “Tension in the Air” have received widespread praise. In March, she was asked to screen her short and gave a presentation at the Green Mountain Film Festival in Montpelier. Most recently Sevi was awarded first place in the History and Contemporary Issues Division, grades 9-12, in the Freedom and Unity Youth Film Contest.

“Tension in the Air” tells the fraught story of wind power in Vermont. Burget-Foster said, “It was like a David and Goliath story with the ‘little people,’ the residents of the Vermont towns, against the oppressors, the wind power companies and the state.” With no direct narration, she let the actual players on each side of the issue tell their experiences in their own words, creating a cogent and illuminating story of the emotions and politics around wind power in Vermont.

“I don’t think any of us understood the complexity of the environmental issues around wind energy when we set off on our journey,” said Mark Cline Lucey, a teacher at Vermont Commons School who co-led the project with Mary Simons, founder of “Conversations from the Open Road,” a citizen journalism project that takes students on the road to research, conduct interviews, and create films on various topics.

“I believe we all, students and teachers alike, came back with a much more nuanced understanding of the different sides of the debate. Sevi captured that nuance beautifully.”

“We are very proud of the seriousness of effort Sevi, and her classmates, put into this project and issue,” said Head of School Dexter Mahaffey. “Give a student a video camera, an issue, and the context with which to understand it, and get out of the way. What results is more than just a short documentary film that, like Sevi’s, eloquently and elegantly brings to light the dilemma we face around sustainable energy in Vermont. It’s the birth of young filmmaker activists who understand the importance of balance, honesty, and detail.”