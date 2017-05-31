Hinesburg hires zoning administrator

The Hinesburg Selectboard hired Suzanne Mantegna as the town’s new zoning administrator during the May 15 regular meeting. Mantegna of South Burlington will work 20 hours in Hinesburg and the same amount in Richmond.

Mantegna, who has a background in historic preservation, is set to start a three-year term June 1. She will earn $18.50 an hour, said Hinesburg Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen.

Prior to the four-to-zero vote to confirm Mantegna, board members studied her resume and interviewed her. Selectboard member Andrea Morgante noted that the zoning administrator is often seen as “the bad guy,” especially when applicants disagree with the administrator’s decisions. She asked Mantegna how she has handled confrontations in the past, and what situations Mantegna finds stressful. Displaying humor, Mantegna noted she’s a mother and is used to managing disagreements.

Mantegna also told the board that her background in historic preservation and design helped to hone her skills in working with clients.

Selectboard Vice Chairman Aaron Kimball and Chairman Phil Pouech asked questions about scheduling and how Mantegna will balance working for both Hinesburg and Richmond. At that point, Weinhagen answered questions about Mantegna’s service to both communities. Weinhagen noted that the zoning administrator job is two separate positions and doesn’t involve job-sharing.

“Suzanne is working 20 hours a week for Hinesburg no matter how busy it gets in Richmond,” he said.

Following a round of interviews, Mantegna was recommended for the position by a hiring committee as well as the Planning Commission. Selectboard member Tom Ayer was absent from the early portion of the meeting, but participated later in the evening.