Town meetings

Charlotte Meetings
June 1: Planning Commission, 7pm
June 5: West Village Wastewater Committee, 5:30pm
June 6: Energy Committee, 7pm
June 12: Selectboard, 7 pm
June 13: Trails Commission, 7pm
June 14: Zoning Board of Adjustment, 7pm
June 15: Planning Commission, 7pm
June 22: Trails Scoping meeting, 7pm
June 26: Selectboard, 7pm
June 27: Conservation Commission, 7pm
June 28: Zoning Board of Adjustment, 7pm
Hinesburg Meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Agency Request Review Committee: meets as needed. Contact Committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7pm
Development Review Board (DRB): 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30pm
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7pm
Hinesburg Economic Development Commission: meetings are held the last Thursday of the month
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7pm
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Wednesday of the month
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7pm
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7pm