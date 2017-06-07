American Red Cross seeks blood donors

To avoid a summer blood shortage, the American Red Cross is urging people who have never given blood before—and those who haven’t given recently—to donate blood now. While the need for blood is constant during the summer, the Red Cross reports a drastic decline in new donors. Nationwide and in Vermont, about one-third fewer new donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year.

There is a decline in summer blood donations for several reasons. During the summer, most schools are not in session. This is frequently where blood drives are held, and where new donors give. Current donors often delay giving due to summer vacation plans. While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, fewer than 10 percent of those people actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour, with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes.

For people who don’t know the procedures involved in giving blood, the Red Cross offers these tips:

• As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation.

• Hydrate: drink an extra 16 ounces of liquid before and after the donation.

• Have a healthy meal before the donation.

• Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.

• Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time.

• Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card, or two other forms of identification.

“Every day, we have thousands of lives to help save, but blood and platelet donations often do not keep pace with hospital demand during the summer,” said Mary Brant, external communications manager for the Northern New England Blood Services Region. “In less time than it can take to go out to eat, you can make a lifesaving difference for cancer patients, accident victims and others in need.”

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Charlotte: June 8, 2 to 7pm, Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.

South Burlington: June 10, 10:30am to 4pm, University Mall, 155 Dorset St.