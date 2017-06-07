Hinesburg club participates in Vermont 4-H State Day

By Corinna Hobbs

Hinesburg 4-H Club

On Saturday, May 13, 4-H members from all around Vermont met at the Barre Auditorium for Vermont 4-H State Day. All of the projects had qualified by getting blue ribbons at four earlier county-level 4-H Regional Day competitions.

Projects included pictures, posters, trifolds, sewing (clothing and non-clothing), stage presentations, and a number of different voice presentations. Most entries are related to members’ interests, both 4-H and non-4-H. Each project included a review by the 4-H’er. The review talks about the process of putting together the presentation or making the item.

Depending on the number of entries in a project area, 4-H’ers who got blue ribbons at State Day will be sent on their way to the Big E. The Big E is the Eastern States Exposition held in the fall. It includes many demonstrations and exhibits on display from Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Congrats to all members whose projects made it to the Big E.