Seeking information on hit & run

Shelburne Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run driver who hit a cyclist along Barstow Road.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries. The cyclist was accompanied by his 8-year old child who was not struck or injured. Police are looking for a late model black pickup, possibly a Big Horn Dodge with four doors. The truck was towing a white boat with a cobalt blue stripe.

If you have any information about the accident or the truck involved, contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.

