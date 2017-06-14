4-H update — Midnight Riders raise funds for local food shelf

By Beth Friesen

Members of the equine 4H group the Midnight Riders of Hinesburg hosted their annual community supper on May 26, where they collected over $320 in donations for the Hinesburg Food Shelf.

The club would like to thank friends, family, as well as the community members who attended and supported this event.

The Midnight Riders 4H club participates in community service events in their area as well as horse focused education, 4H quiz bowl, and local horse shows. The club is lead by Kim Johansen and Gabrielle Clow.