Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Week of June 12

Wildwood West Development to Ferry Road: Paving of the traffic detour is scheduled to occur early in the week, weather permitting.

East Thompson’s Point Road to Wildwood West Development: Crews will continue reconstructing the section of US 7 behind the barriers between the Charlotte Berry Farm and Wildwood West Development. Work this week includes installing new underdrain.

Base course paving of the reconstructed section between East Thompson Point Road and Higbee Road is planned for mid-late week, weather permitting.

U.S. 7 traffic is currently using the offline two-way detour through this section of the project.

Contact Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, with any questions or concerns with regards to the project at 802-479-6994 or to view recent updates, visit roadworkupdates.com.