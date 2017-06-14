CVU girls tennis nets another championship

Last year, in the Division I state tennis finals, Stephanie Joseph got a little overwhelmed by the moment. This year, Champlain Valley’s No. 1 singles player was not going to lose. Joseph rolled through her match, defeating South Burlington’s Sajani Sivakumar 6-1, 6-0, and setting the tone for the Redhawks’ third straight girls tennis state championship.

“It is a huge lift for people to get that first point and to get it with such a solid match,” said CVU coach Amy deGroot. “Stephanie was so determined and played so well.”

CVU defeated South Burlington 5-2 to cap another undefeated season and run its winning streak to 50-0 over three years.

“We have been working so hard all season, and when you come in undefeated, people have high expectations, but against South Burlington it’s always a tough match,” deGroot said. “This team has been such a wonderful team to coach; they care about one another. I cannot say enough about this group.”

Joseph’s was the first match to finish. The win over Sivakumar capped a great season for the junior—she finished undefeated and won the individual singles title.

“The way that she came out and played that finals match, it was unbelievable,” deGroot said. “Stephanie just dominated the match; she was unstoppable.”

Sophie Dauerman won at No. 3 singles, topping Kailey Young 7-6, 7-5 in a tightly contested battle. Kendall Blanck got a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ella Dunkiel at No. 4 singles and Meara Heininger won No. 5 singles for CVU, defeating Kailei Eusties 6-0, 6-2.

Arielle DeSmet and Corina Gorman also got a win in doubles for the Redhawks, defeating South Burlington’s Drew Coel and Julia Crocker 6-0, 6-2.

South Burlington got its only singles win at No. 2, where Sophie Bujold beat CVU’s Renee Dauerman 6-2, 6-2, and the Rebels’ No. 1 doubles team of Helen Bujold and Elise Turner—who won the state title and finished the season unbeaten—also posted a win, beating CVU’s Madeline Huber and Megan Watson, 6-3, 6-4.

“They have worked on their tennis all season long and they have improved,” deGroot said of her team’s success. “It’s a journey and they are enjoying it so much. They will enjoy tennis for a lifetime.”