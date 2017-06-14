Sheep may help keep cemetery tidy

Charlotte Selectboard

Cemetery maintenance is difficult. In particular, it’s tough to be efficient mowing the cemetery grass around the gravestones.

Might sheep be the solution?

At Monday’s meeting of the Charlotte Selectboard, board member Matt Krasnow talked about an encounter he had with a local sheep farmer.

Krasnow didn’t identify the farmer, but he said the farmer appeared willing to lend his sheep to help with a project.

Calling the use of sheep to manicure grass “innovative,” Krasnow suggested that the sheep could graze two to three days once or twice a month to keep the cemetery in shape.

Krasnow said he hopes to connect the farmer with members of the town Cemetery Commission to see if there’s interest in using the flock for maintenance around graves.

