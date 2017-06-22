Hinesburg Selectboard Revises Animal Control Ordinance

The Hinesburg Selectboard voted to adopt an amended Animal Control Ordinance at its meeting last week. This replaces the previous version adopted in October 2012. The major changes focus on animal bites. In the previous ordinance, a complaint could only be filed by the victim if the bite took place off of the animal owner’s property. Under the new ordinance, a complaint may be filed to the Selectboard by the victim, Town Health Officer, or any law enforcement officer, regardless of where the incident occurs, including on the animal owner’s property. The new ordinance also applies to homeowner- and condo-association property.

The full text of the animal control ordinance can be found on the Town website: www.hinesburg.org.

If a petition has not been filed within sixty days of the June 8 ordinance adoption, this ordinance will be effective as of August 7. For more information, contact Renae Marshall, Interim Town Administrator, at rmarshall@hinesburg.org.