Local fire departments cooperate, save Charlotte home from blaze

Six fire departments responded to a structure fire at a home Greenbush Road in Charlotte Sunday morning. A cyclist passing by at about 9:30am reportedly noticed some broken glass and smoke coming out of a second story window of the house, a large white colonial near the Charlotte Village Winery.

Mark Maylor, who owns the house, said he and his family were not home at the time. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue was the first to respond, and Assistant Chief Rob Mullin was the first fire officer on the scene, arriving about seven minutes after the emergency call.

“We saw smoke pushing out two windows in the front and one window in the back,” Mullin said. “The engine crew arrived with two personnel, who forced entry into the building through the front door and extinguished the fire. It was out in a matter of seconds.”

Susan Thompson was visiting her parents’ house nearby on Greenbush Road when they all heard the sirens and realized there was a fire. “I had just driven by the house maybe 40 minutes prior, so it all happened very quickly,” she said. “The fire departments all responded very quickly.”

Charlotte firefighters were assisted by fire companies from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh, Hinesburg, Vergennes and Monkton.

Lance Tobey, the regional disaster duty officer for the Red Cross, was part of the team that responded on what was a warm, muggy morning. “I woke up and saw on my phone that Charlotte was responding to a structure fire,” he said. “The Red Cross provided refreshments to the firefighters and first responders on the scene.”

The blaze stayed within the same second-story room in which it ignited, and did not spread to other parts of the house, according to Assistant Chief Mullin. The room sustained some damages from the fire, smoke, and heat, but the rest of the house was mostly unscathed.

Despite the damage being confined to one room, Maylor said he expects it will take some time to get it restored.

The cause of the blaze is still undetermined, but Mullin said he no reason to believe the cause was suspicious.

Thompson, whose parents now live down the road from the white colonial, had lived in the house as a child. She noted that it was lucky the fire was contained so quickly. “It’s an old, old house that it was built in the 1700s. I think it would really have gone up in flames if the fire departments hadn’t been so practiced,” Thompson said. “They did a very good job.”

Maylor agreed. “The biggest thing is, we just want to show how grateful we are for the fire department,” he said. “And to the passerby who called it in.”