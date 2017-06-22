Orphaned bear cubs released into wild

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department successfully released several young orphaned bears back into the wilds of Southern Vermont after a short stay with wildlife rehabilitators in New Hampshire.

The juvenile bears had shown up malnourished in residential areas earlier this spring, but were brought back to health by bear rehabilitators Ben and Phoebe Kilham, who worked in partnership with New Hampshire Fish & Game. They released the large wildlife management area in southern Vermont.

“We are grateful when concerned citizens report these bears to their local warden, rather than attempting to handle a wild animal themselves,” said Forrest Hammond, Vermont’s lead bear biologist. “In rare instances we do come across an orphaned bear that trained wildlife professionals are able to help. We hope that these bears remain in the woods and continue to live as wild bears.”

Hammond distinguishes orphaned juvenile bears from “problem bears” that have been repeatedly lured by human foods until they develop bad behaviors. There are no rehabilitation facilities or zoos that are willing to accept a bear after it has become a problem animal, so Hammond urges people to avoid leaving out attractants such as bird feeders or garbage that can cause bears to associate people with food. He also urges residents to secure backyard chicken coops and bee hives with electric fencing to avoid attracting bears.

“It’s nearly impossible to relocate or rehabilitate a bear once it associates humans with food,” Hammond said. “We get hundreds of bear complaints a year and, while we work to find a resolution that benefits all concerned, it sometimes can have fatal consequences for the bear. It’s up to all of us to change our behavior and remove any potential bear attractants from our yards so that young bears like these can live a wild and natural life.”