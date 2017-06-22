Sanders addresses crowd of 3,000 at CVU graduation

The excitement was at its peak as bagpipers from the St. Andrews Pipeband of Vermont led the procession of 2017 graduates from Champlain Valley Union High School into the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium last Friday afternoon.

CVU principal Adam Bunting welcomed the audience of approximately 3,000 parents, friends, and siblings who waved and snapped photos of the graduates from the bleachers. The enthusiasm was especially heightened by the presence of the keynote speaker, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who delivered a message of perseverance and civic responsibly to the graduating class.

Senior Julia Higa introduced Sanders, who was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation. Higa had telephoned Sanders’ office earlier this year to invite him to speak at CVU’s graduation.

“I wish I could tell you that the world and my generation has left your generation with a world full of hope and promise. But if I said that I would not be telling the truth,” Sanders said. The former Burlington mayor and 2016 U.S. presidential candidate spoke seriously to the graduates about problems affecting America today: climate change, income inequality, and a lack of funding to public education.

“My message to you today is, I do not want you to walk away from these problems. You have a moral responsibility to be patriots, to remember the sacrifices of so many to maintain and strengthen American democracy. If you turn your back on the problems, who is going to fill that gap?” Sanders asked.

CVU collaborates with UVM for the annual graduation event. This year was different as an additional layer of security was required for Sanders’ visit, which came just two days after the mass shooting at Alexandria City Park in Virginia, where a gunman opened fire on a GOP congressional baseball practice. Security personnel were on hand from Green Mountain Concert Services, as well as UVM Police Department, and tickets were required for entry. There were no specific security concerns however, according to UVM Deputy Chief Tim Bilodeau, who attended the event.

In addition to Sanders, graduating seniors Eva Rocheleau, George Davis, Nathan Bamberger, and Trey Tomasi each addressed the crowd, speaking about the accomplishments of their class, their love for the CVU community, and about their hopes and fears for the future.

“Go forward into the future, but always remember where you came from,” Bamberger advised his classmates. “These past four years made you, you. So now it is time to take those memories, this knowledge, and these experiences, and step proudly into the great unknown.”