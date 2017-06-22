State opioid council meets for the first time

A new Opioid Coordination Council that was established via executive order by Gov. Phil Scott met for the first time last month.

The new council is charged with leading and strengthening Vermont’s response to the opiate crisis by ensuring full inter- and intra-agency coordination between state and local governments in the areas of prevention, treatment, recovery, and law enforcement activities.

The 21-member council is co-chaired by Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille, Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson, and former Chittenden County Sen. Jim Leddy, whose professional career was dedicated to addressing the challenges of substance use disorders. Jolinda LaClair, director of drug prevention policy, will oversee the Council’s work.

Other council members include: Howard Center Executive Director Bob Bick; Principal Adam Bunting of Champlain Valley Union High School; Sara Byers, president of Leonardo’s Pizza; Vt. Attorney General TJ Donovan; Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine; acting U.S. Att. Eugenia A.P. Cowles; Vt. Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson, and John Delena, assistant apecial agent in charge of the D.E.A.

“I want to thank each member of our OCC team for their commitment to working together to address Vermont’s opioid crisis,” Scott said. “Vermont has been a leader in addressing this epidemic, and we are making important gains, but the problem continues to grow at an alarming rate. This Council will play an important role in better coordinating the state’s overall efforts to identify and implement successful approaches.”

The Council’s initial recommendations will be presented to the governor in October of this year.