Vermont officials say: share the road with farmers

Be alert. Be patient. Be kind. That’s the message state officials are sending to Vermont drivers this season, as farmers return to the roads with tractors and heavy equipment.

The Agencies of Agriculture and Transportation, and the Department of Public Safety have teamed up to create a new public safety message reminding Vermonters to take extra care on the roads around farm vehicles. The PSA is being spread on social media in an effort to build awareness for rural road safety.

“Farmers are working hard to grow our economy, and keep Vermont beautiful,” says Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts, who appears in the PSA video. “Sometimes they need a little extra patience and care from fellow drivers–let’s give it to them.”

Tom Anderson, commissioner of public safety, said part of living in Vermont means living alongside working farms. “Farmers are our neighbors, friends, and co-workers. We’re asking all motorists to put safety first. Slow down, be patient and courteous,” he said.

Ryan Carabeau is a farmer at Conant’s Riverside Farm in Richmond who worked with the state to produce the PSA. He said he understands drivers can feel frustrated and confused when they encounter tractors on the road ahead of them. He hopes the PSA will remind motorists to be careful. “I’ve had a few close calls over the years with impatient and distracted drivers,” he said. “It can be scary.”

To keep drivers of all vehicles this year, here are some tips for motorists when encountering tractors and other farm vehicles on the road:

Slow down: Remember, the top speed for most tractors is 20 mph. Slow down and allow time and space to assess the situation.

Pay close attention: Always give the road 100 percent of your attention–especially when approaching farm equipment.

Don’t get too close: Do not tailgate–it causes stress and distraction.

Don’t pass until it is safe: When it’s all clear, it’s OK to pass a tractor, as long as you do so safely!

Be alert for turns: Looks for turn indicators, like hand signals and blinkers from the tractor drivers. Farm machinery makes wide turns. Sometimes tractors will turn directly into fields, no driveway needed. Be especially alert for left-hand turns. The left-turn collision is the most common type of farm machinery collision on public roads because the motorist fails to anticipate the left-turn and instead tries to pass on the left.