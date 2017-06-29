Burlington Garden Club receives Merit Awards

The Burlington Garden Club received three Certificates of Merit Awards from the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont.

The Ronald McDonald House on Winooski Avenue in Burlington was given an award for garden therapy. The Ronald McDonald House has been an annual club project since 2009.

Another award was given to the Grandma and Grandpa garden and eight other nearby beds. There, the “Growing Young Gardeners” program plants, maintains, and harvests vegetables weekly during the summer. Over 1,080 pounds of vegetables were distributed to the Food Shelf on North Winookski Avenue last year.

The third award was for the format and structure of the group’s many projects that benefit the community and meet the goals and objectives of the National Garden Clubs.