Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Wildwood West Development to Ferry Road: Crews this week will be removing topsoil along U.S. 7 to prepare this section for reconstruction. Traffic will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic with flaggers to direct vehicles.

East Thompsons Point Road to Wildwood West Development: Base course paving of the newly reconstructed section of U.S. 7 between the Charlotte Berry Farm and Wildwood West Development was planned to start mid-week, weather permitting. Crews will also be placing topsoil on the slopes and performing clean up activities to prepare the road for use. Traffic is currently using a two-way detour through this section and it is tentatively scheduled to be shifted from the detour to the newly reconstructed section of U.S. 7 following the holiday weekend.

In observance of Independence Day, no work will be performed on the project from Saturday through July 4. Work will resume July 5.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way lanes will be used while crews prepare and transition traffic onto the detour lanes. Flaggers will maintain traffic flow.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Information: Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 802-479-6994 or visit www.roadworkupdates.com.