Clemmons Family Farm is finalist for ArtPlace America National Creative Placemaking Fund grant

The Clemmons Family Farm on Greenbush Road in Charlotte was recently named as a finalist in an ArtPlace America National Creative Placemaking Fund grant competition. Owned and operated by Jack and Lydia Clemmons since 1962, it is one of the largest African American-owned farms in Vermont.

ArtPlace America is a non-profit organization that focuses on fostering creative placemaking, which the group describes as “projects in which art plays an intentional and integrated role in place-based community planning and development.” The National Creative Placemaking Fund Grant process is competitive. The Clemmons Family Farm placed in the top 70 finalists out of nearly 1,000 applicants. The farm will now undergo a further, more rigorous application process, which includes hosting a visitor from ArtPlace America.

For decades, the Clemmons family has grown organic hay and alfalfa, and more recently added organic wheat and rye to their fields. Beyond these crops, they have a vision for a community center that inspires, educates, and brings people together. The Clemmons’ interests are varied, and have dreams of one day hosting lectures, farming classes, dinners, African art, antique farms tools, storytelling, and more.

The Clemmons’s daughter, also Lydia, works with her parents to advance the farm’s mission. She said this grant program in particular seemed like a perfect fit for their property. She has decades of experience in grant writing and applications through her career in international health and development.

She said the grant meshes with their vision of venues and programs for literature, dance, theater, culinary arts, art and culture exhibits, and educational enrichment for young people. “We want to bring long-term residents and newcomers of African descent in Chittenden County together during the planning and design phases,” she said.

The grant application process will continue through the summer, and recipients will be notified in the fall. The family would use grant funds to continue their mission of incorporating history, art, food, and agriculture into an historical destination.

“Part of our goal is to foster opportunities for people to spend quality time together in a safe, welcoming and relaxed environment where learning about other cultures is fun and rewarding,” Clemmons said.