Discounted adventure park tickets available

The Vermont Parks and Recreation Association along with 34 Vermont communities­—including Charlotte, Williston and Shelburne—is offering discounted tickets to Bromley Mountain Adventure Park in Manchester, Vt., Great Escape and Splashwater Kingdom in Lake George, N.Y., and Six Flags New England in Agawam, Mass. this summer. Discounts are worth up to 36 percent off the regular gate price for the parks. Tickets can be purchased during normal business hours at municipal parks and recreation departments or town offices; they also are available online at www.vrpa.org. Not every community sells tickets to all three parks. Check the website or call for details, 802-878-2077.