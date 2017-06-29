Fourth of July parades, fireworks, more

Have you decided how to celebrate Independence Day this year? Here’s a look at holiday events close to home and in nearby communities, with lots of fun activities planned, from foot races to barbecues, live music, and fireworks.

In Shelburne:

Tuesday, July 4

The United Methodist Church is putting on its 55th annual Fourth of July Auction and BBQ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the church lawn. There will be a bake sale and white elephant sale, a live auction, and a chicken BBQ. Lunch is $12 for adults, and $6 for children under 12. Proceeds will go to the church.

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra performs at the Shelburne Museum as part of its 2017 TD Bank Summer Festival Tour. Selected works on the program highlight America’s melting pot. Guest conductor Christopher James Lees has chosen traditional July 4 pieces by composers from five different countries. Fireworks will round out the evening. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking; concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 for adults 18+, $5 for kids ages 6-17, free for children under 6.

In Hinesburg:

Monday, July 3

Hinesburg’s annual Hilly Hobble Foot Race begins at the bottom of Buck Hill Rd. West and Rte. 116 at 6:30 p.m. for 10k runners, and at 7 p.m. for 5k runners. Registration for the race starts at Hinesburg Community School at 6 p.m. There will also be a 2k foot race for kids beginning at Veteran’s Park at 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Various activities all day in Hinesburg town center, including food booths, a book sale at the town hall, live music from Chasing 440 at Veteran’s Park, ice cream at the Community Alliance Church, and a beer garden at the Hinesburg Public House.

The Fourth of July parade begins 11 a.m. at the bottom of Buck Hill Road and continues along Route 116 north, ending at Commerce Park.

Fireworks at dusk.

In Burlington

Monday, July 3

Burlington’s annual July 3rd Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with food and activities at the Burlington Waterfront. There will be a performance by the Burlington Concert Band at 7 p.m. at Battery Park. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Trains will run between Charlotte, Shelburne, and Burlington for commuters. Please no pets on the waterfront.

In Williston

Monday, July 3

Evening activities include a book sale at the Williston Central School from 4 to 6 p.m. The Firecracker 5k Fun Run to benefit the American Cancer Society starts at 6 p.m.

An ice cream social and a performance by the Town Band starts at 7 p.m. on the Village Green.

Tuesday, July 4

In the morning, the book sale will continue at the Williston Central School. There will be vendors and activities on the Village Green.

At 10 a.m. The Fourth of July Parade begins on Johnson Lane and moves along Williston Road, ending at Old Stage Road.

There will be more activities, vendors, and live music at the Allen Brook School from 7 to 9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Parking at Williston Central School with a shuttle to and from the activities.

In Richmond:

Tuesday, July 4

Morning activities include a flea market at 9 a.m. and a car show at 10 a.m. A 1-mile fun run starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Richmond Elementary School, ends at the Volunteers Green.

The annual Fourth of July Parade begins 10:35 a.m., starting at Harrington’s on East Main Street, and ends at the Round Church.

Later that afternoon, there will be food, games, live music, pony rides, an auction, a dog agility demonstration and a spelling bee.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

In Bristol:

Monday, July 3

Activities at the ballpark at 6 p.m., including live music, games for kids, food and craft vendors, and a raffle.

Fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 4

5k Road Race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Mount Abraham Union High School, ending at at the town green. Runners may register on Bristol’s Fourth of July website, www.bristol4th.com.

The Great Bristol Outhouse Race begins at 9 a.m. and is not to be missed. This Bristol tradition involves two runners, who push a 3rd team member in a wheeled outhouse the distance of one city block in downtown Bristol.

At 10:30 a.m. Bristol’s Fourth of July Parade begins at the corner of Liberty and Pleasant, turns onto Mountain St., continues down Main St. and ends at the Rec. Field.

At noon there will be live music, food, and craft vendors on the town green. Raffle and parade winners will be announced at 2 p.m.