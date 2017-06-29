Vermont communities host public readings of Frederick Douglass’ 4th of July speech

In honor of Independence Day around Vermont over the next few weeks, communities will host public gatherings to read out loud the famous Independence Day speech by 19th century abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass.

In 1852, Douglass, one of the nation’s greatest orators and abolitionists, was asked to speak at an event commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In a provocative speech, Douglass said, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.” Douglass’ message remains powerful and provocative more than a century and a half after he gave it.

Nearby communities with events scheduled between June 29 and July 14 include Ferrisburgh (Rokeby Museum July 2), Montpelier (July 3), Essex Junction and Williston (July 5), Burlington (July 11), and Middlebury (July 14).

For more details on each event, visit the Vermont Humanities Council at www.vermonthumanities.org.