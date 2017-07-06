Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 between the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town and the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

Between Higbee Road and Wildwood West Development: Expect delays through Friday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating one-way traffic directed by flaggers.

Wildwood West Development to Ferry Road: No work is scheduled for this section this week.

East Thompson’s Point Road to Wildwood West Development: Base course paving of the newly reconstructed section of U.S. 7 between the Charlotte Berry Farm and Wildwood West Development was rescheduled for this week, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating one-way traffic. Traffic is tentatively scheduled to be shifted from the two-way detour to U.S. 7 by the end of the week.

NOTE: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Information: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 479-6994, or www.roadworkupdates.com.