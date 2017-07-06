Open Wide: Volunteers bring dental care to Honduran children

Over the course of 13 years, Hands to Honduras-Tela (H2HT) has constructed school classrooms and latrines, medical buildings and health centers, and municipal facilities. The H2HT humanitarian services include health brigades, educational seminars, school and athletic supplies and many other projects. The 48 volunteers in 2017 were from Vermont, Connecticut, and Florida. Many are from Chittenden and Addison counties including Shelburne and Charlotte. Volunteers range in age (12-85) and backgrounds. H2HT has developed many relationships along with a deep appreciation for the people and culture of Tela. This is the second in a series about the H2HT’s 2017 projects.

By Linda Gilbert

During the two H2HT volunteer weeks in Tela, Honduras, this past February, more than 1,000 students in six public grade schools learned how to brush their teeth and received fluoride applications.

The first rural school had approximately 200 students from kindergarten through sixth grade. Our fluoride team included 20 H2HT volunteers and Tela American School translators.

An empty classroom becomes our clinic by moving desks and chairs to create separate stations for supplies, water cups, toothbrush instruction, spit bucket, and fluoride application. Once we are set up, teachers send each class separately to the waiting area with the kindergarten children first.

H2HT volunteers line up children to keep order and to keep the noise level down. Just imagine 25 apprehensive 5-year-olds in their school uniforms waiting their turns. Five children at a time enter the fluoride room – each receives a new toothbrush, a tube of toothpaste and a red cup for rinsing. They surely did like those little red cups!

Some children had never held a toothbrush or tasted toothpaste. First, tooth-brushing instruction. Then the spitting station. Next they entered the fluoride station. One volunteer to one child. There are two different procedures for administering fluoride: The first is a small blister pack of fluoride that comes with a disposable brush that is used to apply the fluoride. The second procedure (for bigger kids) involves the use of a disposable mouthpiece that is filled with fluoride foam. The device is inserted in the child’s mouth, and the child is instructed to bite down on it for at least a minute.

Most children are open to the experience and think it is an adventure; however, a few cry and refuse the treatment. Some of the children pretend they are ducks with the foaming mouthpiece and giggle a lot.

As the day progresses, children from all of the grades pass through the stations. As we glimpse into the children’s mouths, we see many cavities but time doesn’t allow for more than the demonstrations and fluoride applications. We can only hope that our efforts to educate the youngsters on the importance of brushing will help them and future generations lead happier, healthier lives.

After completing treatment for the students, our tired team packed up. Just before we left, a teacher ran out and told us we missed the fourth graders. We unpacked our supplies, returned to the school, and went through the routine again with 29 excited fourth graders. I’m not sure who had the biggest smiles – the H2HT volunteers for the rewarding experience, or the children. Next day, we had a new team of H2HT volunteers and we were off to another school.

H2HT is very grateful to the local Vermont and Connecticut dentists who generously donated fluoride, toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. These thoughtful gifts give us the opportunity to provide this needed service to the community of Tela.

Linda Gilbert is the director of Hands to Honduras-Tela. lindaggilbert@gmail.com or see Facebook – Hands to Honduras Tela.