Shoulder sinkhole closes I-89

Vermont Agency of Transportation maintenance crews worked through Monday night to repair a sinkhole on I-89 northbound between Hartford, Exit 1, and Sharon, Exit 2. The interstate was shut down Monday night for the work. The sinkhole appeared to be caused by failure of a collar holding two underground sections of pipe together. Paving was expected to be completed by week’s end at the site. VTrans photo
