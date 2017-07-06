Shoulder sinkhole closes I-89

Vermont Agency of Transportation maintenance crews worked through Monday night to repair a sinkhole on I-89 northbound between Hartford, Exit 1, and Sharon, Exit 2. The interstate was shut down Monday night for the work.  The sinkhole appeared to be caused by failure of a collar holding two underground sections of pipe together.  Paving was expected to be completed by week’s end at the site. VTrans photo

