Stay alert – Don’t swim with cyanobacteria this summer

State health officials have an important message for swimmers in Vermont streams, rivers and lakes this summer: “When in doubt, stay out!”

They are urging Vermonters to be on the lookout for and to avoid cyanobacteria this summer. Warmer weather creates ideal conditions for these tiny microorganisms to form on the surface of the water in Lake Champlain and elsewhere. They can also wash up along the shorelines in large numbers of blooms. The Vermont Department of Health says the best way to protect yourself from cyanobacteria is to know what they look like, and to stay out of the water — don’t swim, wade or boat in the area or let pets or livestock go in or drink the water — if you think you see some. Cyanobacteria blooms are usually green or blue-green, and can make the water appear like pea soup or spilled paint. The bacteria produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

To help people know what to be on the lookout for, the department has created a video available at healthvermont.gov/cyanobacteria. There is also an online tracker on the website, where people can locate where and when cyanobacteria have been reported by trained volunteer lake monitors, state scientists, and members of the public. Conditions change rapidly.

Should you come in contact with cyanobacteria, you may experience skin rashes, a sore throat, diarrhea, stomach problems, or more serious health problems. Children and pets are at higher risk. Contact your health care provider if you or your children feel sick.

To report a potential cyanobacteria sighting, inform a beach manager, and email the location and any photos of the suspected bloom to bloomalert@vermont.gov, or call the Health Department at 1-(800)-439-8550.