Summer Concert Series kicks off July 12 at Shelburne Farms

Shelburne Parks and Recreation presents its 22nd Annual Summer Concert Series at Shelburne Farms starting Wednesday, July 12, with Rick and the All-Star Ramblers, a Vermont Western Swing band.

Bring a lawn chair and blanket, and pack a picnic. Or purchase food and refreshments at concession stands from Shelburne Farms, the Shelburne Recreation Committee and The Scoop Concerts are all-ages events. Children can visit the animals and there’s plenty of room to dance.

Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. Concerts 6:30- 8 p.m. One exception: Final concert Aug. 2 is 7-9 p.m. with fireworks following. Donations are welcome at the gate and support the fireworks Aug. 2.

If it Rains: Except for the Aug. 2 performance, concerts may move from Shelburne Farms to the Shelburne Town Gym in the event of rain. But bring your chairs and picnic anyway. Call the Recreation Department at 985-9551 for last minute updates.

Concert schedule:
July 12: Rick and the All-Star Ramblers – Vt. Western Swing
July 19:  Dave Keller- Solo performance from an award-winning Vt. blues and soul artist
July 26: Phil Abair Band- Favorite tunes to make you sing
Aug. 2: The Rhythm Rockets & fireworks display (Rain date: Thursday, Aug. 3)

