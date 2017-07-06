Underground propane tank leak contained on Garen Road in Charlotte

By Lisa Scagliotti

Emergency crews from Charlotte, Hinesburg, and Ferrisburgh responded last Wednesday evening to a reported leak in an underground propane tank at a residence on Garen Road in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Mullin, fire officers upon arrival noticed a strong smell of propane at the road and along the driveway to the home. The homeowner showed them the tank location where they detected a strong smell of propane and could hear gas escaping, Mullin said in a prepared release.

The emergency responders worked to suppress the vapors, setting up a water supply with their tankers on the scene. A gas company crew from the home’s propane provider arrived and was able to contain the leak within about 15 minutes after which all fire apparatus was cleared from the scene, Mullin said.

Approximately 20 responders assisted at this call: members of Charlotte Fire and Rescue, Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire Department, and Hinesburg Fire Department.