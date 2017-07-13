9th annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival this weekend

By on No Comment

Photo by Vermont Cheesemakers Festival

The Vermont Cheesemakers Festival will mark its ninth annual appearance on the shores of Lake Champlain at the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating cheese-making in Vermont.

Attendees can meet 45 cheesemakers and taste Vermont cheeses, alongside the creations of more than 90 other Vermont artisan food producers, brewers, vintners and distillers.

Tickets: $60 per person for general admission; $20 for kids 12 and under. New this year is a $100 VIP pass which allows guests reserved seating at workshops, valet parking, and a special swag bag. Tickets can be purchased online at vtcheesefest.com.

9th annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival this weekend added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.