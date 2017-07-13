9th annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival this weekend

The Vermont Cheesemakers Festival will mark its ninth annual appearance on the shores of Lake Champlain at the Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrating cheese-making in Vermont.

Attendees can meet 45 cheesemakers and taste Vermont cheeses, alongside the creations of more than 90 other Vermont artisan food producers, brewers, vintners and distillers.

Tickets: $60 per person for general admission; $20 for kids 12 and under. New this year is a $100 VIP pass which allows guests reserved seating at workshops, valet parking, and a special swag bag. Tickets can be purchased online at vtcheesefest.com.