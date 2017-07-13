Critical Red Cross blood shortage prompts emergency call for donations

The American Red Cross in Vermont is facing a critical blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types. Donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

The Red Cross also has multiple blood drives scheduled. Their website has a list searchable by date and location. Some upcoming Chittenden County drives include:

Burlington

July 22: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court.

July 23: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Avenue Alliance Church, 901 N. Ave.

July 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Ave.

Colchester

July 13: noon to 5 p.m., Saint Michael’s College, Alliot Student Center, Winooski Park.

Essex

July 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way.

Hinesburg

July 20: 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Jude’s Parish Hall, Route 116.

Winooski

July 19: 10 a.m.to 3 p.m., My Web Grocer, Champlain Mill, 20 Winooski Falls Way.