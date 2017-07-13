CVOEO receives $18,000 Vermont Community Foundation grant for New Americans Project

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has received an $18,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Innovations and Collaborations grant program. The grant will be used for CVOEO’s Financial Empowerment for New Americans Project that assists new immigrants to Vermont.

The New Americans Project will help increase the organization’s capacity to provide interpreted classes, develop interpretation and translated material for financial coaching services, host personal finance house parties with Somali women; and hold the Second Annual Financial Wellness Day for New Americans in collaboration with more than 20 partners.

“In these uncertain times for our New American neighbors, we’re grateful for this funding support, and we’re committed to continuing to scale up our services to ensure that all Vermonters have opportunities for bright financial futures,” said Jan Demers, CVOEO executive director.

CVOEO will partner with Burlington School District’s Parent University, the Vermont Family Network, the Islamic Society of Vermont and the City of Winooski to carry out this project. CVOEO is one of five Community Action Agencies in Vermont serving Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.