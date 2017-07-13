Milk truck rolls over on U.S. Rt. 7 in Charlotte

Charlotte Fire and Rescue were called out Friday afternoon at about 12:30 to the site of a truck rollover on Ethan Allen Highway/U.S. 7 just north of Ferry Road. A single-axle box truck carrying milk was on its side in the ditch beside the road, according to Assistant Fire Chief Rob Mullin. The truck, which was unmarked, contained thousands of gallons of milk, stored in bags and jugs, some of which had spilled out of the vehicle and were lying on the ground.

The two men in the truck were outside of the vehicle by the time help arrived. Mullin said they were evaluated, found to be uninjured, and declined transport to the hospital.

Responders checked the milk truck for hazards, and shut off power to the vehicle to ensure security at the scene. Charlotte units remained on site for more than three hours to assist Rick’s Towing in the difficult recovery of the 20-24-foot truck from the ditch. Throughout the incident, U.S. 7 remained open, with traffic flowing in both directions, Mullin noted.

The incident prompted Charlotte Fire and Rescue Services to remind drivers when they come upon such an accident on the road to move over and slow down to ensure the safety of the first responders working at the scene.

Shelburne Police and Fire Departments and Vermont State Police also responded to the incident.