Phil Scott claims first Thunder Road win as governor

Gov. Phil Scott became the first sitting governor to triumph in a Vermont stock car race last week capturing the Late Model win at Barre’s Thunder Road July 6, according to a news release from the race track. It was the 30th career win for the Berlin Republican and his first since his election to the state’s top office last November.

After a rough start this season, Scott darted out to an early lead in the 50-lap race. Barre’s Cody Blake quickly worked his way to second and was beginning to shadow Scott when the race’s first caution came out on lap 28 for an accident involving Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel and Milton’s Scott Dragon. Three more cautions followed, forcing three-time track champion Scott to fend off the field multiple times.

Scott stayed ahead of Blake on the first two restarts before Blake was caught up in the third caution, putting Middlesex’s Josh Demers alongside Scott. Demers hit the wall after the race’s final restart on lap 39 and Scott was able to hold off Westford’s Darrell Morin and Washington’s Ricky Roberts and for the win.

In the same race as Scott, Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien crossed the line in sixth place.

In the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger event, Hinesburg’s Trevor Lyman finished in second place behind Grand Isle veteran Joe Steffen who made the race his 16th victory. A third local driver, Cooper Bouchard, also of Hinesburg, landed in 17th place of 20 in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks.

The 38th Annual Vermont Governor’s Cup is tonight’s big event at Thunder Road (July 13). NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch will be on hand to take on Gov. Scott, Scott Dragon, Jason Corliss, and the rest of the Thunder Road Late Model starts for 150 green-flag laps. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks also will be in action. Post time is 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. General admission: $20 for adults, free for kids 12 and under.