Saturday LuLaRoe Fundraiser to benefit Hinesburg Fire Department fund

For three hours on Saturday, the Hinesburg Fire Station will be transformed into a clothing boutique featuring hundreds of trendy pieces of active and casual wear for mostly women and girls—all to benefit hometown first responders.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the station will be filled with the latest lines from LuLaRoe, the trendy pop-up and in-home retailer of women’s and children’s comfortable everyday clothing and activewear. Three local consultants are teaming up to offer a wide selection of tops, leggings, skirts, dresses, sweaters and more, said Katie Charbonneau, an organizer who is both a LuLaRoe consultant and longtime fire department family member.

A similar but smaller and less-organized sale happened in February and was surprisingly successful in just a few hours, Charbonneau said. Organizers decided to plan a bigger event for summer and spread the word via social media.

In addition to Charbonneau, LuLaRoe consultants Catherine Moller of Hinesburg and Jaimie Coffey of Essex are participating. “With three consultants, we will have over 2,000 pieces of clothing” for shoppers to browse, Charbonneau said.

The sellers will donate 10 percent of their sales to the fire department’s firefighters fund which usually is used to help pay for things such as gear, equipment, and trainings. The timing of the sale so close to the sudden death of firefighter Pamela Price last week was just a coincidence, Charbonneau said. It will be up to the department committee that oversees the fund to decide whether any of the sale’s proceeds will be contributed to the fundraising effort for Price’s family’s expenses, she explained.

Regardless of how the donation is used, Charbonneau said the goal is to make the most of the time they have with the station set up as a boutique on Saturday and to attract as many shoppers as possible for a good cause.