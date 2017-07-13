Self-Defense Class for women and teens offered in Vergennes July 23

Master Kellie Thomas of TaeKwon Do K.I.C.K.S. is teaching a women and teen self-defense course called i-STRIKE in Vergennes, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m.

This is a basic course specifically designed for women ages 15 and up without martial arts experience. Thomas has been teaching this course for the past 10 years and will help women learn how to use the strongest parts of their bodies against the weakest parts of their assailant.

Women will also have the opportunity to practice these new techniques with the help of a male assistant instructor who wears a full-contact suit (used by the military and police departments) to help add realism and confidence. Attendees will learn both verbal and physical tools to help keep them safe in various situations but focusing on sexual assault attacks.

Cost: $35 or sign up with a friend for $60. Registration is required by July 20. Information: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.