Community Cleanup Fund seeks Charlotte project ideas

For many years, Chittenden Solid Waste District has allocated money to each of its member towns for community cleanup efforts. These funds are intended for projects involving the cleanup of solid waste at a location deemed beneficial to the community at large.

Grants may be used to pay for activities directly related to the clean up of solid waste such as disposal fees, container rental, transportation, and labor. Funds may also be used for the prevention of future disposal at the site through proper placement of signage and containers. The municipality may choose to clean up sites located on either private (financial need must be proven) or public property.

Some examples of clean up projects approved in previous years by town select boards and CSWD have included cleanup of illegal dumpsites (tires, appliances, general trash), placing signs and sorting containers in public areas to discourage littering, renting containers for Green Up Day such as zero-sort recycling dumpsters and demolition and disposal at a foreclosed property.

Anyone with ideas for a project should contact Abby Foulk, Cleanup Fund Contact and Charlotte representative to the CSWD: afoulk@gmavt.net. Project proposals will be considered by the fund contact, the CSWD Enforcement Coordinator, and the Charlotte Selectboard. Foulk requests proposals be submitted by Aug. 15.