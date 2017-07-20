CVU project seeks community members’ stories — Michelle Fongemie

As a foundation unit for our incoming ninth graders, the 9th grade Nichols Core team at Champlain Valley Union High School will be engaging in a Perseverance Project. Our goal is for our students to speak face-to-face with someone in their community who has achieved a BIG goal, and through this conversation, learn first-hand about a real-life example of an individual exhibiting grit and the subsequent outcomes.

We want our students to understand what it like to set what may seem to be a far-off goal – years in the making – and then strive to reach it. Students will then share this story with their peers. We, as teachers, think it is important for students to learn proper interview etiquette, especially as this process pertains to interacting with community members.

Do you have a story of perseverance that you would be willing to discuss with one of our students? Or perhaps while you are reading this, a name of a friend, family, or colleague comes mind? If so, please share and contact me, Michelle Fongemie, at mfongemie@cvsdvt.org. After contact, I will send out a brief Google survey that will be used to gather basic information to help facilitate the process. The interviews will take place at a time which is convenient for you; we also hope to coordinate an interview luncheon towards the end of September where interested community members could join us here at CVU, if possible.

The Nichols Core team thanks you in advance for your cooperation and interest in helping our students.

Michelle Fongemie

Teacher, CVU