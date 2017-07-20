Mass. man drowns at Point Bay Marina

A 64-year-old man was found dead in the water at Point Bay Marina on Thompson’s Point in Charlotte Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police. David Clement of Pittsfield, Mass. was returning his boat to its slip at the marina when officials say he fell into the water and drowned.

State Police from the Williston Barracks responded to the scene at about 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an abandoned boat idling near the docks. They located Clement’s body floating in the water near the idling boat, about 30 feet from shore. By 9:50 p.m., Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to the scene and quickly requested Charlotte Fire Department, which launched Charlotte Marine 3 and recovered Clement’s body from the water.

Clement had been a regular at Point Bay Marina for the past 15 years, according to its general manager, Todd Smith. Clement and his family came to the marina to boat every summer, and was well-known in the Point Bay community.

“He was more than a customer, he was a friend,” Smith said. “He developed friendships with a lot of the other boaters, and he is someone that the whole staff has gotten to know very well.”

The reason why Clement fell into the water has not yet been determined, although police said alcohol was not a factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who was in contact with Clement on Saturday is asked to call the State Police.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety is urging people to exercise extreme caution when swimming this summer, as heavy rains have caused water levels to rise and currents to increase, making waterways more dangerous. Clement’s death is the latest of three drownings in Chittenden County in the past week.

In a statement issued late last week, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson reminded Vermonters to never swim alone and to be aware of the water conditions and physical surroundings when they are in and near the water.