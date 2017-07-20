Police investigating St. George woman’s death

Vermont State Police say they have completed their investigation into the shooting death of a St. George woman and will release their conclusions after meeting with family members.

Pamela E. Price, 24, died July 4 of a gunshot wound to the head at her home on Hemlock Road in St. George. Police said they did not believe the case was a homicide.

A preliminary death certificate from the state medical examiner’s office listed Price’s cause of death as the gunshot injury but listed the manner of her death as “pending investigation.”

Detective Lt. Lance Burnham of the state police would not characterize the incident any further as either self-inflicted or accidental.

Price had two children, a 4-year old daughter and infant son. She was a member of the Hinesburg Fire Department and worked as a manager at a Williston dental office.

The Citizen will post any updates in the case at thecitizenvt.com should they occur before the July 27 edition.