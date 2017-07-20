Upcoming blood drive to help replenish regional supply

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Charlotte Senior Center on Ferry Road on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 7 p.m. Regional supplies of blood are depleted, according to Red Cross officials. That is typical in summer, when regular donors may not be in their usual routine.

The Red Cross has a number of upcoming drives scheduled in the region. A complete list is on the Red Cross website and is searchable by location.

To avoid delays for the Aug. 3 Charlotte drive, donors are encouraged to make an appointment Call 1-800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.