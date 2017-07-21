“Picturing Frederick Douglass” presentation Sunday at Rokeby Museum

Did you know that Frederick Douglass was the most photographed American of the 19th century?

On July 23 at 3 p.m., Douglass scholar John Stauffer will present some of the 160 known photographs from his new book, “Picturing Frederick Douglass.” His presentation will explore Douglass’s complex relationship with photography. Books will be available for sale and signing.

The program fee is $2 or free with museum admission. This event is supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council.

Rokeby Museum is a 90-acre historic site and National Historic Landmark, designated for its exceptional Underground Railroad history. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29. Information: 877-3406 or Rokeby@comcast.net.