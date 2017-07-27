Charlotte U.S. Route 7 reconstruction update

Project Location: U.S. Route 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road Intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: Crews are scheduled to place concrete barrier along U.S. 7 to prepare to shift traffic onto the offline two-way traffic detour. Traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the detour by the end of the week

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: Excavation and installation of new underdrain will be nearing completion in the 8-foot shoulder within this section of the project. The underpass near Lower Old Town Trail has been installed and crews are wrapping up backfilling and trail work. Paving of the newly constructed shoulder has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. Traffic will use the current pattern on U.S. 7 until the paving is complete.

Traffic: Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Alternating one-way traffic will be utilized while crews prepare and transition the traffic onto the traffic detours. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow. Expect traffic delays this week as crews place concrete barrier along U.S. 7 from Wildwood West Development to Ferry Road. Traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the two-way detour by the end of the week.

Note: It is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

Information: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, 802-479-6994 or visit roadworkupdates.com.