Excess bunnies — Victoria Lariviere

As you may have noticed, the wild rabbit population in Vermont is unusually high this year. With this increase in the bunny population, our paths are more likely cross with theirs.

Two main issues to be prepared for are how to discourage bunnies from damaging your vegetable and flower gardens, and what to do if you encounter an injured/abandoned rabbit or other wildlife.

Fortunately, there are many simple, effective, and humane solutions for preventing damage to your gardens (bit.ly/wildrabbitsolutions). An easy one is to install a basic chicken-wire fence around your plants. This is a great long-term solution because it will also protect your garden from other damage.

Coexisting humanely with wildlife is a mutually beneficial and rewarding strategy since lethal control efforts generally fail, as they do not address the root causes of conflicts or provide long-lasting solutions.

Additionally, rabbits or other wildlife may need help if they are injured or abandoned. While it may be tempting to care for the animal yourself, it is not in the best interest of the animal, and it is also illegal in Vermont. Instead, please call a licensed Vermont wildlife rehabilitator (bit.ly/vtwildlife_rehab) for help immediately. For information on any animal-related issue, contact us at 861-3030, info@gmad.info, or visit greenmountainanimaldefenders.org.

Victoria Lariviere, Volunteer Green Mountain Animal Defenders