Public Utility Commission rejects solar project near Mt. Philo

By Morgan True

VTDigger.org

State regulators have rejected plans for a 145-kilowatt solar array, siding with opponents who argued it would spoil views from atop Mt. Philo.

Peck Electric of South Burlington proposed installing 650 ground-mounted solar panels — each nine feet tall — laid out in rows of seven on a parcel along U.S. Route 7, less than a mile from Mt. Philo.

The Charlotte town government and the Agency of Natural Resources opposed the project in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission (formerly the Public Service Board) which regulates such projects. Aesthetics are one criteria that can trigger a review by the commission.

Mt. Philo State Park is the state’s oldest public park drawing roughly 50,000 visitors annually, making it a significant economic driver for Charlotte and a resource that both the town and the state have invested heavily in maintaining.

In his decision in the case, hearing officer John Gerhard wrote: “As viewed from Mount Philo’s peak, the project would be out of context with its surroundings and would significantly diminish the scenic qualities of the viewshed from the Park.”

The project could not be moved east out of the viewshed because of wetlands and opponents argued that adding a stand of trees intended to shield the array would be insufficient to protect the view from Mt. Philo.

Charlotte Town Administrator Dean Bloch said the town is pleased with the outcome and believes it will protect the park for residents and visitors.

Jeff Peck, president of Peck Electric, said in a statement that he respected the Public Utility Commission’s process but was disappointed in the outcome. “Peck Electric works hard to accommodate local concerns when planning projects like this one, and we genuinely believed this was a well-sited and well-planned solar array,” he said.

The project was relatively small, taking up less than an acre along a state highway, Peck said. Though it would have been visible from the top of Philo, he said, “It would not have detracted from the view in any significant way — if anything, I believe a small-scale clean energy project would have complemented the vista, and serve as a small visual representation of the value that Vermonters place on buying locally produced clean energy.”

Peck said his company is exploring its options but has not decided on the next step. The commission’s decisions can be appealed in court.