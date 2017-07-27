Shelburne High School holds 2017 All-Classes Reunion

By Roderick W. Durrell

The Shelburne High School community held its sixth consecutive All-Classes Reunion at the Town Offices on July 15. The reunion community includes all Shelburne High students and their former grade-school classmates, families and friends.

So, I went to the class reunion to reminisce with my old friends, and for a chance to share old memories.

This year’s Shelburne High School All-Classes Reunion was organized by Ethel Spear Brousseau, SHS Class of 1964; Cindy LaForce Bovat, SHS/CVU Class of 1966; and MaryLou Gervia Coleman, SHS Class of 1963. Former Shelburne teachers attending were Bernard “Bernie” Couture, Doug Tudhope and Becky Hayes Blanchard. They were recognized and appreciated for their outstanding contributions to the education of Shelburne students.

While SHS existed, the largest graduating class was the Class of 1958. Eleanor “Ellie” Lawrence of Charlotte, and Barbara Bovat Gilmore represented their class at the reunion. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of that SHS Class.

The earliest SHS graduate attending the reunion was Wilmot Irish, who graduated in the SHS Class of 1945. Wilmot, of Spear Street in Shelburne, had a lifelong vocation as a professor of agriculture at Cornell University.

The SHS class with the largest turnout at the reunion was the Class of 1964, which was the final graduating class of SHS. It closed after graduation and all Shelburne High students transferred to newly opened Champlain Valley Union (CVU) High School as part of that union school district’s creation.

Everyone at the gathering had a great time visiting, reliving memories, renewing friendships and enjoying a wonderful meal. Many commented that these reunion events help to preserve the history of Shelburne education and should continue. So, say “hello” MaryLou Gervia Coleman, who has agreed to assume the leadership for next year’s Shelburne High All-Classes Reunion event. Date, time and place to be determined—watch the Shelburne News for an announcement.